LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Las Vegas community has stepped up in a big way to help survivors of the deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire. Dozens of donors have donated thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe, and The Mob Museum and Downtown Vegas Alliance have collected a large amount of toiletries and toys. But, they are still in need of the following items for men, women and children 9-years and older:

The alliance said it no longer needs toys and toiletries. The items collected, as well as monetary donations converted into gift cards, will be distributed to those affected on Monday, Dec. 30.