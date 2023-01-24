LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An alert passenger could help prevent roadway fatalities.

An important message during National Passenger Safety Week, which takes place from January 22nd through January 29th.

Tina Lavoie spoke to 8 News Now about her daughter Hillary, who was riding in the passenger’s seat when her friend lost control of the vehicle causing them to crash.

“Had she been awake, would she of told her friend to slow down, would she have made sure her friend wasn’t on the phone and texting?” Lavoie shared.

Hillary died on impact, she was 18 years old at the time of the crash.

“As a passenger, as a driver, you need to be secure in your car and make sure you are paying attention to your surroundings,” she added.

With it being National Passenger Safety Week, those impacted the most want to get the message out about how important it is to be present and alert while riding in the car with someone.

Candace Lightner, founder of We Save Lives and Mothers Against Drunk Driving teamed up with the National Road Safety Foundation to create the week.

“We need to get the word out that passengers have power,” Lightner said. “They can save lives. They can save their life, and all the people on the roads.”

In the most recent State Fatal Report from the Department of Public Safety, Clark County reported 246 fatalities in 2022, that’s up by about 4.2% from the previous year in 2021.

On Sunday, January 29th there will be a special Tree Dedication ceremony open to the public and held at Craig Ranch Park to honor those lives lost in the crash that happened on Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street with the sole survivor of the crash hosting the event.

Tree Dedication ceremony