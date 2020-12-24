North Las Vegas toy drive distributes free toys to the community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A toy drive was held Wednesday in North Las Vegas to distribute free toys to the community.

The toy drive was held on Dec. 23 at 2727 Civic Center Drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, then extended beyond that time due to the great need. Toys were given to all drivers who had children present in their vehicles.

The toys were donated by the Injured Police Officers Fund. Mindy Lloyd, the wife of LT. Erik Lloyd who recently died of COVID-19, was there distributing gifts to give back to the community.