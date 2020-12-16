North Las Vegas touts success of ‘Urban Micro Academy’ for students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas is seeing success with an effort to help students through the COVID-19 pandemic with its Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy (SNUMA) programs.

SNUMA started in August as city leaders looked for an innovative way to get children back to in-person learning, according to a North Las Vegas news release.

Among the achievements noted during a Tuesday news conference:

78 percent of children arrived below grade level in reading; 62 percent now are at or above grade level.

93 percent of children arrived below grade level in math; 100 percent of children are currently working in material that is at least on grade level.

71 percent of third grade children were reading below grade level; 42 percent are now at grade level and 28 percent are above grade level; 85 percent have completed at least one year’s worth of growth since their initial assessment.

71 percent of third grade children were testing below grade level in math; 57 percent are currently working at grade level and 43 percent are working above grade level.

More information about SNUMA is available at NLVCares.com.

The North Las Vegas City Council will consider extending SNUMA through the spring semester at its Wednesday meeting. Mayor John Lee and Councilwoman Goynes-Brown have urged the Clark County School District to reopen schools to in-person learning immediately.

Lee has even asked CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara to rent unused school buildings to the city and allow use the school buses and drivers to enable the North Las Vegas to reach more children.