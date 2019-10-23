North Las Vegas to honor local crossing guard with memorial stone

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of North Las Vegas will honor a man who made a great impact on his community during a memorial stone unveiling Thursday. Joe Adams was loved by the city’s families, and the event will highlight his 12-year stint as a crossing guard.

Adams worked for the city after retiring from his 36-year career with Ford Motor Company. He was well known for his friendly, encouraging words and “two-finger” wave.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at the corner of West Rome Boulevard and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas. Adam’s widow, Judi, will attend, as well as representatives from the city, Hayden Elementary School, Duncan Elementary and Palm Mortuaries & Cemeteries.