LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A new plan in North Las Vegas to redevelop the area formerly known as the Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho hotel-casinos site is one step closer.

Agora Realty and Management confirmed the sale of the $59 million site near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive on its website.

In August, 8newsnow.com reported that the North Las Vegas Planning Commissioners passed a new plan that would redevelop the land.

The project, identified by the name “Hylo” in renderings provided to the city, is expected to bring 925 jobs to the area.

Cary Lefton, CEO of Agora Realty & Management Inc., said construction is scheduled to begin in 2024. Back in August, he said he envisioned the project as a “family-oriented walkable community.”

A rendering of the sports park site provided by Agora Realty.

A rendering of site provided by Agora Realty.

Proposed project at former site of Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos (Credit: Agora Realty)

Texas Station before demolition began. The site has now been cleared. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

“The project will consist of a residential component on the south 37 acres. Adjacent to the residential community will be a grocery store with synergistic tenants that will offer essential goods and services,” Lefton said in August.

“Across the street (north of Lake Mead Boulevard) there will be a family-oriented athletic complex with a new state-of-the-art ice facility with two ice rinks. The existing ice rink will be transformed into a ‘field house’ when the new ice rinks are completed. The field house will be used for indoor land sports and training,” Lefton said.

Both properties, which were owned by Station Casinos, shut down when the pandemic began in early 2020.