North Las Vegas teen missing since Dec. 2020

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are trying to locate a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since December 2020. Aleah Cierra Scheible, who also goes by the name Cierra Renee Jenkins, was last seen on Dec. 8 at her home in North Las Vegas.

The teen who’s 5-feet-4-inches, and 154 pounds, was last seen wearing a red hoodie, jeans, and red vans. She was said to have been carrying a navy blue and pink backpack. Aleah’s nose and ears are pierced.

According to her family, she suffers from several medical conditions and is without her medication.

Anyone with information on Aleah’s whereabouts is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111.