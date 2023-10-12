LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A substitute teacher is accused of directing inappropriate comments toward students while teaching a sixth-grade class at a charter school in the north Las Vegas valley.

It happened on Tuesday at Legacy Traditional Schools – North Valley campus.

The school stated that the substitute was supplied to them by an external agency which will conduct its investigation.

The school also stated that the North Las Vegas Police Department is aware of the incident.

The school issued a statement to 8 News Now on Thursday evening regarding the incident.

“We confirm recent reports of an incident with a 6th-grade substitute teacher at Legacy Traditional School – North Valley on Tuesday, October 10.

After school, it came to our attention that the substitute teacher, supplied to us by an external substitute teacher agency, made inappropriate comments towards students. The substitute teacher was not a Legacy Traditional Schools employee and will not return to a Legacy campus.

We have since notified the substitute agency and the North Las Vegas Police Department regarding the matter.

We wish to note that the substitute agency is conducting its own internal

investigation into this incident, given that the individual in question is their employee.

At Legacy Traditional Schools, we maintain a strict no-tolerance policy towards any form of

inappropriate conduct. The well-being of our students remains our paramount priority, and we

recognize the importance of fostering a safe, inclusive, and nurturing school environment.

As school leaders, we remain unwavering in our commitment to ensure the welfare of every

student and staff member. We are dedicated to taking all necessary actions, including conducting a thorough investigation, to uphold the safety and integrity of our school environment.

To our students, parents, teachers, and staff: We want you to be assured that student learning in a safe environment remains our primary focus. We genuinely appreciate the trust you place in us and are dedicated to ensuring our school lives up to Legacy’s high standards.

As we navigate through this situation, we encourage open communication and look forward to

continued conversations with all stakeholders to reinforce our commitment to excellence in

education and student welfare.” – Legacy Traditional Schools – Nevada

Legacy Traditional – North Valley is a charter school located near Lone Mountain Road and Valley Drive in North Las Vegas.