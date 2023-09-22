LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police responded to a charter school after a student brought several rounds of ammunition to class and showed it to students.

This happened on Thursday at Freedom Classical Academy located near East Ann Road and North Commerce Street.

According to Freedom Classical Academy, the student brought two rounds of a small caliber ammunition and his peers reported him to the teacher.

“Upon talking to more students, it was revealed that the young man had made claims about bringing a firearm to school the following day as well as threats. NLVPD responded quickly and began their own investigation into the matter,” Freedom Classical Academy Director of Operations Brandie Rupert told 8 News Now.

The student will “not be present on campus for a period of time” and his parents were given information to ensure the student has “appropriate mental health care,” according to the school.

A parent tells 8 News Now several students were kept home on Friday due to the threat.

Rupert said Freedom Classical Academy is committed to providing a safe learning environment.

“While we understand some parents’ anxiety regarding the situation, we are taking the appropriate steps to ensure the ongoing safety of our students and staff,” Rupert said.