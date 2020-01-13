North Las Vegas State of the City 2020 tickets available

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The future of North Las Vegas is taking shape and plans for 2020 will be announced at the City of North Las Vegas’ premier event, State of the City 2020.

Mayor John Lee and the City Council will host the address on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in the Dallas Ballroom at Texas Station. The program begins at noon.

Tickets will be sold online exclusively through the Eventbrite ticketing website with individual tickets being $45 and a table of 10 priced at $450. A limited supply of tickets being sold at the door on the day of the event as well.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a North Las Vegas charity.

To purchase tickets or a table, visit cityofnorthlasvegas.com or click here.