LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two months after workers at a North Las Vegas Starbucks filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, the store has become the third in Nevada to unionize with a landslide election.

According to a news release from the union, on July 7, the workers at the Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniels Street won union representation in a vote of 24-2.

“We are delighted to announce that after a democratic process, the dedicated employees at Starbucks Lake Mead/Las Vegas have chosen to form a union, and we have emerged victorious in the recent union election,” Stephanie Torres Guzman, a barista of 2 years and organizer at the North Las Vegas location, said. “This is a momentous occasion for all our employees and a significant step forward in ensuring their rights, representation, and well-being within the workplace.”

The store employees are joining a nationwide movement, consisting of over 8,000 baristas, that is organizing for better working conditions, fair wages, and consistent schedules.

“As we celebrate our victory in becoming a union, we are also celebrating that from here forward we are building a stronger foundation in our store, courage and perseverance from all the workers in this store,” Martha Garcia, a barista of 2 years and organizer at the North Las Vegas location, said. “Victory today symbolizes the triumph of rights for partners at store 9959.”

Over 330 Starbucks stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized.

In December 2022, a store located at Rainbow and Oakey boulevards became the first Starbucks store in Nevada to win their union vote in a vote of 11-7.

The location at Tenaya Way and Azure Drive in the northwest valley won union representation in a vote of 18-3 in March 2023, making it the second store in Nevada to unionize.