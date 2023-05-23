LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Workers at a North Las Vegas Starbucks filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.

According to a news release from the union, the workers “are joining a nationwide movement of hundreds of stores and thousands of baristas organizing for better working conditions.”

The Starbucks is located at Lake Mead and McDaniels Street and is the third valley Starbucks to unionize.

In a letter to the Starbucks CEO, workers said they are not “anti-Starbucks” but under the current labor model, they can’t maintain customer satisfaction.

Stephanie Torres Guzman, a barista and organizer at the North Las Vegas location said “We often have insufficient staffing and have to fulfill various duties. It’s time to change and act, and we are ready to come together and be acknowledged.”

There are more than 300 Starbucks stores in the U.S. that have unionized.