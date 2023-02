LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police said a man was injured after a shooting in North Las Vegas on Monday.

It happened in the 1500 block of West Carey near MLK just after 6 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 30s injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was then taken to UMC in an unknown condition.

Drivers should avoid the area as the scene is still active.