LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured near Cheyenne High School.

On Saturday around 5:55 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Logan Avenue near Simmons Street and Gowan Road, according to North Las Vegas police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile boy, who is believed to be in his late teens, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The teenager was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, a juvenile male suspect shot the victim and left the scene in a stolen vehicle before officers arrived.

The suspect was later taken into custody and the stolen vehicle was recovered

The suspect was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center and arrested on charges of attempted murder, and possession of a stolen vehicle, along with additional charges that are still pending.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.