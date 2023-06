LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A shooting in North Las Vegas has left one young person dead in a gang-related shooting, sources told 8 News Now Investigators. Additionally, another source told 8 News Now that three juveniles had been shot.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m. in the 400 block of West Centennial Pkwy. near Commerce Street.

North Las Vegas Police investigate deadly shooting on June 20, 2023. (Brian Will/KLAS)

8 News Now has crews at the scene. This is a developing story, check back for details.