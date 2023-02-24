LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left a man dead and another injured in North Las Vegas.

It happened on Thursday at 6 a.m. in the 5800 block of Victory Point Street near Tropical Parkway and North 5th Street.

When officers arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds and were then taken to UMC.

Police said one of the men, who is believed to be in his 30s died shortly after at the hospital.

The other man, also in his 30s was listed in serious condition.

Police believe there was some sort of argument that happened between a man and the two victims.

During the argument, that man pulled out a gun and shot both victims.

The suspect then left the scene before the police arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD Detective Bureau at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.