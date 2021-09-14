North Las Vegas Senior Center Remodeled

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — We are getting our first look inside the MLK Jr. Senior Center in North Las Vegas after its remodel.

The center added an additional 7,500 square feet and focused on areas that are challenging for seniors.

Organizers are also launching several different programs to keep at-risk seniors healthy and safe during the pandemic and improve their quality of life.

The center has become a reliable location for resources.

“We have a great project called legacy rock project and other programs that center around art and health,” Bryon Goynes, Director of Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center, said. “We have a big push on mental illness.”

The renovation also includes state-of-the-art software so staff can communicate with seniors who are still homebound because of the pandemic.

For more information please visit www.eobcapsnv.org.