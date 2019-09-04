North Las Vegas PD searches for missing, endangered 39-year-old woman

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives in the North Las Vegas Police Department need help from the public in locating a Heather Swan, a 39-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday, Sept. 2 at about 6:30 p.m.

Heather was seen leaving her residence in the 2400 block of Wild Onion Court, near Carey Avenue and Commerce Street.

Swan was last seen wearing a green mesh tank top, black leggings and a black skirt. Police say Heather is a white female, with blonde hair, brown eyes and stands at 5’06” and 150 pounds.

Heather may need medical assistance as she is bipolar and schizophrenic and takes medication for both.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking hospitals to check their registries for Heather Swan, or any Jane Doe matching the description provided.

Anyone with information regarding Heather Swan’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.