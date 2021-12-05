North Las Vegas retired K-9 dog dies following health complications

Credit: NLVPD Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The North Las Vegas Police Department is grieving the loss of one of its retired K9 dogs.

NVLPD announced on Facebook Sunday that retired K-9 Bobby has passed away. He was a 14 year old Belgian Malinois.

According to NLVPD, he died from health complications one month shy of his 15th birthday.

“He will forever be remembered as a good boy. Rest In Peace & you will be missed,”

Bobby was accredited with apprehending 72 suspects and locating 17 articles of evidence, according to NVLPD.

Bobby was a single-purpose patrol dog for the NLVPD and began his career on Sept. 13, 2009, when he was paired with a former K-9 Handler Paul Manteufel. Sergeant Manteufel was Bobby’s handler from 2009 until Bobby’s official retirement on Feb. 17, 2018.

Bobby enjoyed being walked daily and binge-watching television with his adopted grandparents.

Memorial services for him will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

