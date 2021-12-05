North Las Vegas retired K-9 dog dies following health complications

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The North Las Vegas Police Department is grieving the loss of one of its retired K9 dogs.

NVLPD announced on Facebook Sunday that retired K-9 Bobby has passed away. He was a 14 year old Belgian Malinois.

According to NLVPD, he died from health complications one month shy of his 15th birthday.

“He will forever be remembered as a good boy. Rest In Peace & you will be missed,”

Bobby was accredited with apprehending 72 suspects and locating 17 articles of evidence, according to NVLPD.

Bobby was a single-purpose patrol dog for the NLVPD and began his career on Sept. 13, 2009, when he was paired with a former K-9 Handler Paul Manteufel. Sergeant Manteufel was Bobby’s handler from 2009 until Bobby’s official retirement on Feb. 17, 2018.

Bobby enjoyed being walked daily and binge-watching television with his adopted grandparents.

Memorial services for him will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.