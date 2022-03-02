LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The restaurant scene in North Las Vegas is expanding as construction is underway on a number of developments on Craig Road and running from North 5th Street to Bruce.

17 of the new developments are sitdown restaurants.

Steven Dunn is the managing partner for the North Las Vegas Texas Roadhouse. He says he moved here from Washington state for more opportunities in 2018.

“There’s great people around very diverse community I mean really good feeling of neighbor,” he added.

Dunn also says as people continue to move in record numbers to North Las Vegas it’s a great area to be.

“You can see all the warehouses that are going up on I-15 you can see the whole corridor this whole Craig Road corridor all these areas are just booming,” Dunn tells 8 News Now.

North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee named a few dining spots to look forward to and are listed below.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

FlyPie Pizza

Panera Bread

Born and Raised Tavern

Dutch Bros

Chili’s

Olive Garden

He tells 8 News Now the list will continue to expand and other eateries are already opened between I -15 and Clayton Street in the last few years.

“I think that in North Las Vegas people are really enjoying eating out they like variety but more than that they like to do it in their hometown,” said Lee. “The city you’re looking at today will be the epicenter of economic industry 5 years from now.”

Juan’s Flaming Fajitas will also be opening its first location in North Las Vegas.