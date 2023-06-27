LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The City of North Las Vegas has dealt with several fatal shootings and wrecks over the last few weeks.

“Due to the fact that kids are out of school, we do see an uptick in juvenile crimes, but overall, crime is consistent. Between 2023, 2022, and 2021,” Capt. Adam Hyde, with North Las Vegas Police Department, shared.

North Las Vegas has recorded 16 homicides in 2023, which Captain Hyde said is consistent within the last two years, and even though Hyde was quick to say he hasn’t seen an uptick in crime overall, community members feel otherwise.

“Crime in our community needs to be thwarted, it’s getting out of hand and I’m worried about it,” Carlos Hernandez shared.

“Hearing the gunshots, we are seeing the crime happen, and the response time has been lacking because we’re short on officers,” North Las Vegas resident, Diana Ramirez said.

However, the North Las Vegas Police Department shared with 8 News Now that their recruitment division is doing well, and officer employment is on the up and up.

“We just released 10 officers from field training, so there are more officers on the streets, and more for our citizens of North Las Vegas,” Captain Hyde shared.

The City of North Las Vegas hosted its quarterly, “Community Connection” meeting which gives residents a chance to voice their concerns and get direct answers from law enforcement.

Diana Ramirez, while well-informed at Tuesday’s meeting, said she still feels the need for transparency is missing.

“Hoping the police departments continue to build the bridge between residents and their department because there is a lot of animosity,” she added.

According to North Las Vegas, the biggest complaint among citizens is traffic-related concerns such as speeding, racing, and running stop signs.