LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The North Las Vegas Planning Commissioners passed a new plan that would redevelop the land formerly occupied by Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos.

Developers said they wanted to build a mixed-use commercial and residential area that is family oriented. Along with newly built homes, the space could also include a shopping center, restaurants, and a branded new ice skating rink.

The proposal heads to the North Las Vegas City Council for full approval.

If the plan passes approval, construction in the area could begin in the second quarter of 2024.

A rendering of the sports park site provided by Agora Realty.

The Federal Aviation Administration would also need to sign off on the project due to the proximity to the North Las Vegas Airport.