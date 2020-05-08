North Las Vegas provides businesses and residents resources ahead of May 9 opening

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas sent business owners an e-newsletter following Governor Sisolak’s May 7 announcement that many businesses will be allowed to reopen Saturday, May 9 during the first phase of his “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” plan.

For more details about which businesses may reopen and which ones must remain closed, along with the guidance and requirements for reopening, please review the following document from Governor Sisolak’s office.

The City of North Las Vegas posted links to the governor’s emergency directives, Nevada OSHA requirements, and available business assistance programs, on their website: Business Resources and Information website.

If a business is in need of PPE gloves, masks, sanitizers, or other products the City of North Las Vegas says they can email city contacts listed on their website.

The North Las Vegas City Council has made it a priority to assist businesses who have had to change their operations during this time. Some of the measures taken to offer relief and support to some of the harder hit businesses include:

A 60-day grace period for flat-fee business license renewals due March 31. (Business License page)

A 60-day grace period for multi-jurisdictional contractor business license renewals due April 30.

Existing restaurants that provide curbside meals may also sell alcohol to-go (i.e., “off sale”) and sell alcohol via delivery in conjunction with food orders (“Alcohol Delivery Permit”). (Info)

Existing Package Liquor Stores may deliver package alcohol (“Alcohol Delivery Permit”). But Package Liquor Store’s physical location must remain closed to customers and not allow in-person sales (Info)

Moved Self-Certification Training online for businesses that want to fast-track development projects

Expanding already popular and successful video inspection program to most inspections (instructions)

Businesses small and large are the backbone of Nevada, and the City of North Las Vegas wants to do everything possible to enable business owners, managers, and employees with the tools they need to recover from this economic crisis as soon as possible.