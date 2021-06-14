North Las Vegas postpones Saturday event due to excessive heat warning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An event planned for Saturday has been postponed because of the excessive heat warning.

North Las Vegas officials are hoping the end of August will be a better time for their annual “Slides, Rides and Rock and Roll” event at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

The event is now planned for Saturday, Aug. 28.

The postponement comes “out of an abundance of caution for our volunteers, staff and attendees,” according to the City of North Las Vegas.

