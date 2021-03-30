North Las Vegas pop-up vaccination clinic for seniors planned Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pop-up vaccination clinic for seniors is scheduled Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center in North Las Vegas.

Appointments are available for vaccinations for people age 65 to 69 at the center, which is on the northeast corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

The senior center is working with the North Las Vegas Fire Department and the City of North Las Vegas to put on the clinic. The city is providing a limited number of Walmart gift cards to those who receive vaccinations at the event.

The fire department will administer the Johnson & Johnson or MOderna vaccine between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

A video on how to make an appointment with the “MLK” code is below:

The pop-up clinic is intended to get more vaccines into neighborhoods.

To schedule an appointment, go to vaxnlv.com, and use the event code “MLK” to select an appointment at the center. For more help call 1-800-401-0946.