North Las Vegas pools, splash pads to open Memorial Day weekend

Courtest: City of North Las Vegas website

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — North Las Vegas splash pads and pools are opening this weekend, just in time for Memorial Day!

The city says its splash pads, along with Walker and Petitti pools, will open Saturday, May 29.

The pools are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

POOL LOCATIONS:

  • Petitti Pool: 2505 N. Bruce Street
  • Walker Pool: 1509 June Street

Silver Mesa Recreation Center Pool is currently undergoing maintenance and will open at a later date, the city noted in a news release Tuesday.

For more information, visit the NLV Aquatics Services page.

