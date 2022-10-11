LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas woman allegedly abused several children living with her and eventually killed her five-year-old nephew over the summer, according to her arrest report.

Krystle Evans, 36, is accused of killing her nephew, who was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest with several injuries to his body.

On the morning of June 29, the boy reportedly had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police later noticed that he had multiple injuries and bruises in “various stages of healing.”

“He had bruises all over his forearms, back, chest, legs… his left eye was black and had several cuts to the left of his eye on his eye socket,” the report said.

Evans, the boy’s biological aunt, told police she was his full guardian because both of his parents were in jail. Several other children related to Evans, including her own children, also lived with her and their grandparents in the home, the report said.

Evans told police that she and the children stayed up watching TV until 2 a.m., after which everyone went to bed. She said at around 3 a.m., the boy was not in her bedroom where he normally sleeps on the floor. She said she then saw him coming out of another bedroom with a drink, and she took the cup from him and told him to go back to sleep, according to the report.

Evans said the boy started to breathe heavily and gasp for air when he laid back down on the floor. She said she put a wet towel on his forehead because he was sweating and there was no air conditioning in the house, according to the report.

She said she then poured water into his open mouth before he gasped and stopped breathing, the report said. Evans then called 911 and the boy was taken to the hospital.

A child in the home later spoke to police, telling them that Evans “whooped” the boy after finding him with the drink and told him to lie down. The child said that “if you break the rules, you get in trouble.”

The child police that the kids were made to stand in a corner with their hands up in the air and could not put them back down when they started hurting. The child said that all the kids get “whoopings” with a belt, a bat, and hangers and that Evans has also hit them with her hands, the report stated.

The child said that Evans “whooped [the boy] all day, everywhere, all over him… [Evans] does bad things in the corner,” according to the report.

The child also had notable bruises on their body, and other children in the house also had visible injuries, bruises, and scars, the report said.

Evans was initially charged with 14 counts of child abuse on July 8. She was later charged with open murder.

She was being held at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.