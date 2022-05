LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are searching for suspects after a shooting left one person injured on Friday night.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of East Rome at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

North Las Vegas shooting in the 100 block or East Rose Street. (Jace McEwen)

North Las Vegas shooting May 6 2022 (Jace McEwen)

North Las Vegas shooting May 6 2022 (Jace McEwen)

North Las Vegas shooting May 6 2022 (Jace McEwen)

Photos of the bloody scene sent in by residents living nearby, show the damage done to a building, along with a bullet hole.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and no arrests have been made in the case at this time.