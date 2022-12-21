LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7, near the 2700 block of East Craig Road. The driver of the vehicle allegedly struck someone, whose condition police did not reveal, before fleeing the scene.

Police describe the vehicle as a silver or gray Chevrolet four-door pickup truck, with a white front end. Police also said the same vehicle returned to the area two days later with a full white paint job.

The suspect truck, day of the incident. (Photo: NLVPD)

Suspect truck, two days after initial incident. (Photo: NLVPD

Suspect truck, two days after initial incident. (Photo: NLVPD

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at (702)-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702)-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.