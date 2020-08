LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are looking for a motive in the shooting death of a man who was found June 20 in a parking lot near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive.

David Lee Warnock, 46, was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds after he was found at about 4 a.m.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.