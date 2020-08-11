North Las Vegas police seek public’s help in Aug. 3 homicide investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas detectives are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a stabbing death that occurred a week ago and had not previously been disclosed.

A potential suspect in the case is shown in video walking near the scene of the Aug. 3 homicide.

Officers dispatched to the 1900 block of North 5th Street found a male with multiple stab wounds. The victim was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Witnesses described the suspect as male, Hispanic or Native American with a medium complexion, medium-length black, scraggly, curly hair, and an unshaven face. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, dark shorts, white socks, black shoes, and a blue backpack with colored trim around the outside zippered pocket.

The suspect was last seen walking east on Lake Mead from North 5th. (See video at top.)

Detectives do not have a motive at this time, and the victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.