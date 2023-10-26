LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information they may have regarding two shootings that appear to be targeting a residence in the northeast valley.

The first shooting took place on Aug. 18 at 11:24 p.m. and the second shooting took place on Oct. 25 at 3:01 a.m. in the area of Centennial Parkway and Lawrence Street near Losee Road.

Police are also asking residents in the area to check their home security cameras for video footage related to the incidents.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.