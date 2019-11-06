North Las Vegas police searching for missing, endangered woman

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are searching for 85-year-old Alexandria Morales, who went missing Tuesday afternoon in the area of West Charleston Boulevard. She suffers from dementia and is believed to be in danger.

Morales was last seen driving a friend’s grey Ford Escape, license plate PHB3615. She got into the driver’s seat after her friend exited the vehicle and took off. Police say she does not know where she lives and how to get there.

She is described to be 4’11” and 115 pounds, with short blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hat and does not have access to money or a cell phone.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the NLVPD at 70-633-9111.