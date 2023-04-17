LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle of interest in a recent deadly hit-and-run crash investigation.

The incident took place on Tuesday, April 11, at around 9:15 p.m. at Cheyenne Avenue and Mary Dee Avenue.

The vehicle of interest is described as a red, 2018 model or similar, Chevrolet Sonic four-door passenger car.

North Las Vegas Police investigators are requesting assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in a recent incident that occurred at Cheyenne Avenue and Mary Dee Avenue on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at around 9:15 p.m. (NLVPD)

North Las Vegas Police investigators are requesting assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in a recent incident that occurred at Cheyenne Avenue and Mary Dee Avenue on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at around 9:15 p.m. (NLVPD)

The vehicle of interest was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead and is believed to have damage to the left front area and the driver’s side mirror was broken off during the incident.

The attached image is a stock photo of a red, 2018 model or similar, Chevrolet Sonic four-door passenger car for reference.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online.