North Las Vegas Police search for runaway 12-year-old

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, runaway child. Officials say 12-year-old Angelina Aurora-Rose Lewis was last seen at 10:30 Wednesday night near Tropical Parkway and Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

She is described as a Hispanic female, about 5’3″, 157 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Lewis was last seen wearing a burgundy long sleeve shirt with hearts on it, a green and white tank top, light denim blue jeans, beige UGG slippers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lewis is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.