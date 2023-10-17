LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas police are searching for additional victims in a child abuse case involving an elementary school-aged student.

James Michael Manning, 47, was arrested on Oct. 16 and faces three counts of child abuse, police stated.

He was recently employed as a physical education teacher at Legacy Traditional School north valley campus which is located at 5024 Valley Drive.

Manning was taken to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Manning or has information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.