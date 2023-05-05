LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are searching for a missing and possibly endangered woman who was last seen in North Las Vegas.

Jasmine Marie Perry, 25, was last seen Thursday around 3:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of Altar Rock Lane near West Alexander Road and Allen Lane.

Perry is described as a black woman, 5’6”, 125 pounds, with a black short afro, brown eyes, and a large birthmark on her right tricep. She was last seen wearing a burgundy-colored short sleeve shirt, green camouflage pants, and white shoes.

Jasmine Marie Perry, 25, last seen May 4, 2023 in North Las Vegas (NLVPD)

Police said that she stated that she was going to Silver Mesa Park at Allen Lane and Alexander Road. She also likes to frequent parks and libraries.

Perry functions at a “10-year-old level” and could have seizures if she does not take her medication within 24 to 72 hours, police said.

Anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.