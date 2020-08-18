North Las Vegas Police search for missing, endangered man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police need your help locating Christopher Stroud, 28. He went missing around 3 a.m. today in the 2200 block of Hawaiian Breeze Avenue near Ann Road and Clayton Street.

Christopher’s caretakers were the last to see him near his home in that area.

Stroud is described as follows:

White male

About 6’0″, weighing 180 pounds

Short brown hair, brown eyes and a scruffy beard

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with a white “ECHO” logo

Christoper has autism and takes medication for it. Police also say he is bipolar and suffers from schizophrenia. His disabilities may lead to violent tendencies.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111.