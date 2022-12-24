LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are searching for a 57-year-old missing endangered man who was last seen Friday night.

Charles Knode was last seen around 11:30 p.m. walking near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Bruce Street.

(Credit: North Las Vegas Police Department)

According to NLVPD, Knode is deaf, mute, and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. He is physically frail, has a hernia, and walks with a limp.

Knode is 5’10”, 140 pounds with brown eyes, long grey hair, and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a light blue Bud Light shirt, a white jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Knode is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.