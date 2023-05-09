LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Jesse Justin Gonzalez, 33, was last seen on Monday, May 8 at around 3 p.m. at his home on the 1600 block of Aspen Creek Avenue in North Las Vegas.

He is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. He has black hair, a mustache and goatee, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans, and Nike tennis shoes.

According to police, Gonzalez is friendly, but “functions at a 10-year-old level and requires medication.”

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.