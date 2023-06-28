LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are searching for a 69-year-old missing endangered man.

Fred Douglass Brown Jr. was last seen Monday, June 26 around 7 a.m. near his home in the 2200 block of Wilkinson Way near Pecos Road and Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas.

Brown is described as a black man, 5’4”, about 145 pounds, with grey hair, a goatee, brown eyes, and glasses. Police said he walks with a slight limp.

Fred Douglass Brown Jr, last seen June 26, 2023 (NLVPD)

Brown was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey pants.

He is diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia and requires medication.

Police said he may have been headed to casinos he frequents in the area of Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.