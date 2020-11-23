North Las Vegas Police search for missing Army vet

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Army veteran. Police say 62-year-old Pierre Bingue was reported missing Sunday by his family.

Bingue was last seen on foot near his home in the 3900 block of Fuselier Drive, near Alexander Road and Simmons Street at about 4 a.m.

Bingue suffers from dementia and kidney problems. He does not have access to his medication.

He is described as a Black man, about 5’ 7”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes.

Bingue was last seen wearing a black hat, blue hooded sweater, black Adidas pants with a white stripe, white Nike Air Force shoes, a black lanyard with his veteran ID and a walking cane.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bingue is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.