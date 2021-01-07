North Las Vegas Police search for missing 76-year-old man with dementia

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who went missing earlier this week. North Las Vegas Police say 76-year-old John Thomas Callen has been reported missing by his family.

Callen was last seen driving near his home in the 4200 block of West Rosada Way, near West Washburn Road and Valley Drive on Monday, January 4 just after noon. Callen drives a tan 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, four-door extended cab pickup truck with Nevada plates: 726VMF.

Callen is a white male about 6′ tall and 175 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Officials say Callen suffers from dementia and may be endangered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Callen is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.