LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a man who went missing in North Las Vegas.

Police said Daniel Rendon, 51, was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at about 5 p.m. when he left her home near Aviary Way & W. Centennial Parkway.

Rendon suffers from short-term memory loss due to a past serious brain injury. He may not remember that he is lost and may not ask for help.

Due to his memory loss, he will forget to eat or overeat, among other things that involve memory, according to the police.

Rendon has a shaved head, brown eyes, and a light brown complexion.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, grey athletic shorts, and black shoes. He has a tattoo of “Isabell” on the left side of his neck, a tattoo of “Rendon” on his back, and a tattoo of “Nancy” on one of his biceps.

Rendon is an Army Veteran. He does not have a vehicle, phone, or identification.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rendon is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.