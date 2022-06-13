LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are searching for a missing man who suffers from a traumatic head injury.

Jesse J. Gonzalez, 32, was last seen on Monday, June 13 near Ann and Clayton in the north valley.

Police say he suffers from a diminished mental capacity due to a traumatic head injury which causes his brain to swell.

He is said to have the mindset of a 10-year-old. He does not have access to his medications which he needs every 12 hours.

He is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, about 5ft 8in tall, and about 170lbs.

He has a full goatee, brown eyes, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Raiders hat, glasses, a grey sweatshirt with a white undershirt, and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas Police immediately at 702-633-9111.