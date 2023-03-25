LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest that was involved in a shooting that left one person “severely injured,” police said.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14 near Alexander Road and MLK Boulevard. The person of interest is described as a Black man, around 18 years old, last seen wearing a black True Religion hoodie, gray jogger pants, and white Crocs.

North Las Vegas police search for person of interest involved in shooting (NLVPD/KLAS)

Police said that the person of interest was a passenger in a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.