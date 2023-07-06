LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect accused of a robbery in June.

The crime took place in the 1500 block of West Craig Road on June 7 at around 12:45 p.m.

The suspect is accused by police of entering a business and demanding money before leaving the area in an unidentified vehicle.

The suspect is described as an adult male, 50-60 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black beanie cap, black zip-up hooded jacket, black shirt, black pants, and brown shoes.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information regarding this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.