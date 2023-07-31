LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – North Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect accused of driving off in a stolen vehicle after a hit-and-run crash that left a 12-year-old girl dead.

The crash occurred on June 20 after 3:30 p.m. near Belmont Street and East Carey Avenue.

On Monday, police released video and pictures of the suspect accused in the crash.

Fatal Traffic Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that took the life of a 12-year-old female. The collision occurred on June 20, 2023 at about 3:38 p.m., in the area of Belmont Street and E. Carey Avenue.

The suspect is described as a man who at the time was wearing a red shirt, tan-colored shorts, and white shoes, and was seen getting out of the stolen 2005 black Cadillac Escalade just after the crash.

The suspect is accused of leaving the area after the crash on foot, eastbound on Broadway Avenue, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information regarding this collision is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555