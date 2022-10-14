Man left personal items but took gun, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a missing endangered 54-year-old man.

Timothy Patterson was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 12 when he left his home near the 3500 block of Mavis Lane, near Elkhorn Road and Aliante Parkway.

Patterson suffers from severe depression and left without his phone or wallet but “made sure to take his firearm,” police said.

He is described as a Black man, 5 feet 11 inches, 245 pounds, with a bald head, brown eyes, and a medium brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

Patterson has a distinctive mole under his left nostril.

Police said he has his car, a black Lincoln Navigator with Nevada plate 04D200. There is a breast cancer awareness ribbon on the lower right-hand corner of the rear window.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.