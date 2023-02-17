Randall Manz, 72, last seen in North Las Vegas (NLVPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are searching for a 72-year-old missing endangered man who suffers from severe dementia.

Randall Manz was last seen on Friday around 3:10 p.m. near his home in the 3600 block of Prairie Orchid Avenue near Pecos Road and Washburn Road.

Manz is 5’6” and 150 pounds, with short grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white sweater and beige-colored pants, police said.

He was last seen driving away from his home in an orange 2006 Jeep Liberty with a Nevada license plate, 619L11.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Manz is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.